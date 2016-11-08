Fantasy Sports Fix: Late season waiver additions

The 10th week of fantasy pigskin is upon us. This can be a turning point for fantasy teams as strength of schedule becomes a big factor and choosing a player with the best schedule down the stretch can improve your chances of making it into your league's playoffs and beyond.

There are some players who will benefit from easier schedules down the stretch. Players from teams like Chicago, Los Angeles, Arizona and Dallas could all see increased production and high scoring outputs well into the fantasy playoffs.

Don't be surprised to see a downward trend in production from top players like Matt Ryan, DeMarco Murray and even Julio Jones as their teams face some tougher defenses.

Let's take a quick look at some underperforming stars who could make an impact in the next few weeks due to softer schedules.

Todd Gurley has been hovering right around the 20th ranked running back up until this point. He will have several chances to break out, including Week 12 against a lackluster Saints defense and Week 16 in the fantasy playoffs against the 49ers.

You can also expect some better games out of Odell Beckham, Jr., after he crossed the 100 yards receiving mark only twice through week 9. Although he hasn't gained as much yardage as originally projected, he has scored five touchdowns in the last four weeks. Better things are on the way for him and his partner in crime, Eli Manning, who rocked the Eagles with four touchdown tosses last week.

Bears receiver Alshon Jeffery finally found the end zone in Week 8 against the tough Vikings pass defense that has rarely let anyone score this year. With the Bears facing three bad passing defenses in the upcoming four weeks, I could see Jeffery becoming an elite receiving option once again.

With that said, here are some of the best available free agents and one player to target for trade for your upcoming playoff run.

Mark Ingram, running back

Try to find an owner who is fed up with Ingram and his inconsistency. After last week's breakout performance, maybe someone will be willing to sell high on him hoping for a more consistent player in return.

Tyreek Hill, wide receiver

When throwing to Hill, Chiefs quarterbacks Alex Smith and Nick Foles have a quarterback rating of 148.5, the best in the league.

Cole Beasley, wide receiver

Among receivers who have been targeted at least 30 times this year, he ranks first with an 80.4 percent catch rate. Get your wavier claim in early for this rising young receiver or he will likely be gone.

Derrick Henry, running back

If DeMarco Murray ends up missing any time, the starting gig is Henry's in a run-heavy Titans offense.

C.J. Fiedorowicz, tight end

He has three touchdowns in his last five games and is becoming more of a targeted player in the Texans offense.

Ryan Tannehill, quarterback

Tannehill has potential for some quality games in the final weeks as he faces several teams who give up passing yards in bunches.