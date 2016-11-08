Election Day voting goes until 7 p.m.

Tuesday is Election Day.
If you didn’t participate in early voting, you can still cast a ballot. Drop off mail ballots to Moffat County Courthouse or vote in-person until 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Follow us on Twitter @craigdailypress using the hashtage #MoffatCountyvotes.
Follow the Craig Daily Press’ election coverage on Scribble Live below. Use the hashtag #Election2016.
