Election Day voting goes until 7 p.m.

Tuesday is Election Day.

If you didn’t participate in early voting, you can still cast a ballot. Drop off mail ballots to Moffat County Courthouse or vote in-person until 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Follow us on Twitter @craigdailypress using the hashtage #MoffatCountyvotes.

Follow the Craig Daily Press’ election coverage on Scribble Live below. Use the hashtag #Election2016.