Craig Sports Briefs for Nov. 9, 2016: Moffat County alum breaks swim records

Moffat County High School graduate Eryn Leonard recently broke multiple pool records as part of the Colorado Mesa University women’s swimming team during an Oct. 28 dual meet against Alamosa’s Adams State University.

Leonard set an Adams pool record at a time of 59.59 seconds in the 100 butterfly race, an event in which she holds CMU’s school record at 55.70, set last season.

During the meet with the Grizzlies, Leonard was also part of the 200 medley team that set a record in the Alamosa pool at 1:50.44 alongside teammates Mary Saiz, Sam White and Marissa Bradley. The foursome of Leonard, Bradley, Madeline McClain and Hannah Mabile also set a pool record in the 200 freestyle relay, the Mavs breaking seven pool records in all during the meet.

Within the Mavericks organization, Leonard, a CMU senior, holds school records in the 100 and 200 fly, 400 and 800 free relays and 200 and 400 medley relays and last season competed earlier this year at the NCAA Division II Championships.

Most recently, Leonard won the 100 fly during a Nov. 5 dual at University of Wyoming. CMU will next compete Nov. 12 at Colorado School of Mines.

Moffat County High School to host winter sports meeting

Moffat County High School will host a meeting for athletes and parents planning to play winter sports at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the MCHS gym.

Parents and players can meet coaches for winter sports through the school, which include boys and girls basketball, wrestling and girls swimming.

Official practices begin Nov. 11.

For more information, call 970-824-7036.

Win big in Daily Press Fan of the Week Contest

Do you attend every single Bulldog sporting event? Now is your chance to earn some bragging rights as well as other prizes as part of the Craig Daily Press Fan of the Week Contest.

Each week, the newspaper will run a crowd photo from a local sporting event and highlight one of the spectators. Watch for the ad to run each week to see if your loyalty to the blue and white has paid off, and come by the Daily Press office at 466 Yampa Ave. if you’re the lucky winner.

For more information, call 970-875-1782.

Craig Daily Press offers free football contest

As the NFL’s regular season begins, the Craig Daily Press will feature an online forum for football fans to predict weekly results and win prizes by doing so.

Participants can register at CraigDailyPress.com/football through the UPICKEM system and can update their selections throughout the season, comparing their outcomes to local VIPs, including Mark Samuelson, of Samuelson’s True Value Hardware; Shannon Moore, of Clarion Inn & Suites; Mason Updike, of Masterworks Mechanical and Moffat County High School football; and Daily Press sports reporter Andy Bockelman.

Those with the most accurate picks can win prizes at both the local and national levels, ranging from Spree Dollars good for Craig businesses to UPICKEM’s ultimate prize package: a trip for two to Hawaii.

For more information, call 970-875-1782.