Baumgardner unofficially wins over Tracy in Colorado Senate District 8 race rematch

— Colorado Sen. Randy Baumgardner has unofficially won the race for Colorado State Senate District 8 defeating Emily Tracy by about 10 percent of the votes, according to the Colorado Secretary of State.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, Baumgardner had received 4,224 votes to Tracy's 853 in Moffat County and in Routt County Baumgardner had received 5,396 to Tracy's 5,983.

Campaign Promises Baumgardner ran on a nine-plank platform, according to his campaign website, promising to: • Fight for Western Slope water rights • Support the civil liberties described in the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution • Allow removal of pine beetle-killed timber by industry and for fire mitigation • Support the exploration and production of coal, oil and gas, as well as other types of energy including nuclear, geothermal, hydro-electric, wind and solar • Ensure Colorado children receive the best education, regardless of the source • Support private property rights by opposing any unnecessary regulation and taking of private property • Push for the adherence to federal immigration laws to protect U.S. citizens and Coloradans • Support state rights to make decisions on issues that effect the policies of their state, instead of an expansive federal government • Job creation through private sector investment including coal, oil and gas industry jobs as well as lumber industry jobs and tourism jobs

The closely contested race may help keep the balance of power in Colorado Senate where Republicans have held a one-seat majority.

The matchup was a replay of the 2012 race between Tracy and Baumgardner.

In 2012, Baumgardner defeated Tracy with 51.1 percent of the vote. Tracy received 44.3 percent of the vote and Libertarian candidate Sacha Weis logged 4.6 percent.

This year there wasn’t a third candidate in the race for the eight counties — Moffat, Routt, Jackson, Rio Blanco, Garfield, Eagle, Grand and Summit — that encompass District 8.

Tracy won in Routt and Summit Counties and lost all other counties to Baumgardner.

In the tight race for state Senate, Tracy outspent Baumgardner by about $5,000.

According to campaign finance reports filed with the Colorado Secretary of State in October, Baumgardner began with $9,999 in campaign contributions raised another $86,708 and spent $40,620 leaving $56,087 at the start of November.

Baumgardner received major contributions in October to his campaign from the Apartment Association of Metro Denver Small Donor Committee of $2,500 and $3,000 from COPIC, a leading provider of medical professional liability insurance and comprehensive financial services tailored for health care professionals.

Additional donors to Baumgardner’s campaign included BP Corporation of North America, Trapper Mine Political Committee, Garfield and Teller County Republican Central Committees, Coloradans for Common Sense and more. A full list is available online from the Colorado Secretary of State “Tracer” database.

According to October campaign finance reports filed with the Colorado Secretary of State, Tracy began with $208.15 in campaign contributions, raised $91,985 and spent $81,047 leaving $13,145 at the start of November.

Tracy received major contributions to her campaign from the Blueflower Fund, a small donor committee supporting women candidates that donated $2,250 the Denver Democratic Central Committee that donated $1,000, another $1,000 from the Saint Vrain Valley Education Association Small Donor Committee Fund and $19,642 from the Colorado Democratic Party.

Additional donations to Tracy were made by Coloradans for Fair Representation, Stronger Schools Fund, The Three Values Fund, Emily’s List Colorado, Pipefitters Local 208 Political Education Committee, Women’s Action Majority, Colorado Conservation Voters Action Fund and more. A complete list is available online through the Colorado Secretary of State “Tracer” database.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com or follow her on Twitter @CDP_Education.