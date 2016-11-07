Hunter goes missing near Meeker in the White River National Forest

A 61-year-old man from Michigan, who was hunting in the White River National Forest near Meeker, was reported missing on Saturday by his hunting partner, according to a news release from Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office.

The names of the men have not yet been released.

The men were hunting near Pagoda Lake and were suppose to meet back together for lunch. The missing hunter never showed up, stated the news release.

The hunter was last seen around 8 a.m. on Nov. 5 near his hunting camp.

Rio Blanco County Search and Rescue, Meeker Fire and Rescue and Classic Air Medical Helicopter helped with the search after he was reported missing.

Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office received help from the Colorado Multi-Mission Aircraft to conduct an aerial search on Sunday night, but did not locate the missing hunter.

The search resumed Monday with the help of the Colorado National Guard and Colorado Search and Rescue dogs to aid in the search.

Anyone with information about the missing hunter should contact Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office at 970-878-9600.

