Michelle Balleck: Focused on the positive

The end of a contentious election season is ever so close, there’s a renewed energy in our community and there’s plenty to celebrate.

As we enter another beautiful Colorado winter, I am focused on the positive movement our community leaders are making and am ready to hunker down and work. I’d like to share with you some of the encouraging progress happening right now.

Last month, numerous nonprofit representatives from Moffat County collaborated on an effort to make a pitch for Moffat County to host the Northwest Colorado Rural Philanthropy Days conference. Our efforts were successful, and I’m so pleased to welcome the 250 to 300 conference participants to our community from Sept. 27 to 29, 2017. This is not only a great way to showcase our community to state-level funders but also an infusion of spending in our community through lodging nights, vendors contracts for conference products and services, and retail spending. I hope to make this just one in the list of conferences that we can attract to our community.

Collaboration is front and center in nearly every community conversation these days. At Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership (CMEDP), I want to be a driver of great new programs and projects that are reflective of the community’s collective priorities. Working with our partner organizations is critical to that mission. Moffat County ACTS — composed of the boards and staff of Craig Chamber of Commerce, Moffat County Tourism Association (MCTA) and CMEDP — met just last week again to evaluate our progress as a united group and set data-driven strategic goals for the coming year. We have the start of a plan in place to make measurable change in 2017 and beyond. I am encouraged by the passion, drive and commitment of each of our organizations’ representatives and am ready to get to work on our strategies. There’s also a small group of community leaders currently developing a strategy to fully define our collective goals through community strategic planning. This will help us to establish our top priorities as a community so we can all take synchronized action on those goals. Stay tuned for an announcement about and invitation to this planning process.

These goals can be furthered through local funding investments as well as regional, state and national grant opportunities, and CMEDP is ready to eagerly pursue those opportunities that best fit our community’s needs and vision. One of those opportunities is the $500,000 Small Business Revolution Main Street grant and technical assistance opportunity for which we are currently competing. I applied for that with support from the Downtown Business Association and other community partners. Organizers of the event have contacted me for additional information about Craig’s small businesses, and I hope to hear within the next month if our community is in the running to be a finalist. This is just one opportunity, but one that could make a huge difference for our downtown if we are successful. You can count on CMEDP to continue to chase prospects for our community’s economic future.

There are also a lot of wins happening in our business community. Thanks to a great suggestion from business owner Gail Severson, CMEDP has now entered into a partnership with the Craig Daily Press to share business expansion news in the “Business Buzz” section that runs each Monday. I want to share the great news about businesses opening, growing by adding an employee or a new product or service line, and events that highlight successes with our businesses and industry. If you have positive business news to share, I want to know so that we can share it with the community. Please feel free to call or email me at any time.

And please join me in staying positive as we all work together to strengthen and grow Moffat County’s economy.

Michelle Balleck is the executive director of Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership and Marianna Raftopoulos Business Success Center. She can be reached at 970-620-4370 or director@cmedp.com.