Craig's Yampa Avenue brightens up with new lights

Yampa Avenue will be a bit brighter by next year thanks to the efforts of Craig City Council and the parks department.

As the street lights’ old bulbs die out, the city is replacing them with new LED bulbs and is also installing new globes to ensure the bright light is not dimmed by yellowing due to heat over the years.

Craig Parks and Recreation Director Dave Pike said three of the lamps on Yampa already have new bulbs and the whole street should be finished by February of 2017.

He said although the majority of the funding for the project comes from his routine maintenance budget, the globes, which cost about $115 each and take six to eight weeks to order, will likely have to be discussed with the council.

“It really wasn’t a budgeted item,” he said. “It just comes out of my repairs and maintenance budget.”

In the meantime, decorative Christmas lights will provide additional light on Yampa.

Craig Mayor Ray Beck said the city should be completing the project around the time Christmas lights are coming down next year and replacing bulbs on Yampa has been one of the city’s goals.

“This isn’t something new,” he said. “This is something that has been an ongoing conversation because we all feel like the downtown lighting… is not what it could be or should be.”

Councilor John Ponikvar said Beck was also a key part of working with Yampa Valley Electric Association to improve lighting on Victory Way, which previously had two styles of bulbs resulting in different shades of light, earlier this year.

“They’ve changed all those bulb,” he said. “Now, when you go down West Victory Way, when it’s night, you see a consistent light and consistent color among the lights.”

Ponikvar said these efforts are a reflection of the city’s commitment to beautification and community pride.

“We want to clean up the town,” he said. “We want to make it appealing. We need to do our part as city council.”

Hopefully efforts by the city will encourage others to make improvements as well, Ponikvar said.

“This way it’ll hopefully encourage others to follow suit,” he said.

