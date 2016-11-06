Craig briefs: Young Professionals host lunch for veterans

Members of Yampa Valley Young Professionals are hosting a spaghetti lunch for veterans on Veterans Day. All veterans are welcome and encouraged to attend.

The lunch will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the VFW Post, 419 E. Victory Way.

For more information, call YVYP President Kirstie McPherson at 970-629-5915 or Programming Chair Noelle Leavitt Riley at 970-756-1308.

Free admission to Colorado parks offered

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering free admission to all veterans and active duty members of the military, military reserve and National Guard to any Colorado state park for Veterans Day, which is Friday. Any member of the military forces or veteran can enter any of Colorado’s 42 state parks free of charge, along with his or her companions in the same vehicle.

Plan your visit, and learn more about Colorado’s state parks on the CPW website.