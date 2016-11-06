Business Buzz: Downtown Craig being considered for grant

Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership (CMEDP) and the Downtown Business Association, with assistance from the Craig Chamber of Commerce and Museum of Northwest Colorado, recently nominated Craig for the Small Business Revolution Main Street grant and technical assistance opportunity.

The program is championed by Deluxe, a Minnesota-based small business support firm, and features Robert Herjavec, author and star of “Shark Tank” television show.

“Organizers of the competition have reached out to me for more information about Craig’s business community, and I couldn’t be more excited to share our story,” said Michelle Balleck, CMEDP executive director. “I hope to learn more this month about whether Craig has made it into the top contenders for this incredible opportunity.”

If Craig is selected as one of the top two communities, CMEDP will lead a campaign to solicit online votes for the community to win the honor.

The first round of the competition featured Wabash, Indiana, in a video series about the town’s small businesses in the heart of its downtown after infusing $500,000 into the community. This is the second year of the program.

The program accepted nominations from communities with a population of 25,000 or smaller.

For more information on the program, visit smallbusinessrevolution.org/main-street-revolution/.

For more information on CMEDP, call 970-620-4370.

Parade of Lights set for Nov. 26

It’s that time of year again! The annual Parade of Lights takes place at 6 p.m. Nov. 26. The parade starts at Craig Middle School and ends at Centennial Mall. Each year the parade is judged and the best float wins a trophy.

Call the Community Budget Center for entry forms 970-824-7898. You can register up to the day of the parade, but sooner is better. The Downtown Business Association is in charge of the event.

Gingerbread houses sought for contest

The Downtown Business Association is once again hosting its annual Gingerbread House Contest. Entries are due at the Museum of Northwest Colorado on Dec. 1. Call Nadine Daszkiewicz at 970-824-8148 or Kandee Dilldine at 970-824-2151 for entry forms and a list of rules. Judging will take place on Friday, Dec. 2.

Down Home Christmas slated for Dec. 3

The third annual Down Home Christmas celebration will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. at Alice Pleasant Park on the 500 block of Yampa Ave. on Dec. 3. The free event is hosted by the Downtown Business Association, and the entire community is invited to attend.

This year, the event will be bigger and better than ever with free hot chocolate, free cookies, two fire pits with marshmallow and chestnut roasting and sleigh rides! Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be there to greet kids, and a reindeer food making station will also be on hand. For more information, call Karen Brown at the Community Budget Center at 970-824-7898.

Chamber to host Crabfest on Saturday

The Craig Chamber of Commerce will once again host its annual Crabfest at 6 p.m. Saturday, at the Boys & Girls Club of Craig. Tickets are $50 before Friday and then they jump to $60.

The night will include huge portions of crab legs, a Comedy Works comedian, desserts, a cash bar and more. For more information or to buy tickets, call the chamber at 970-824-5689.

Employee compensation Lunch and Learn on Nov. 16

Colorado Northwestern Community College, Craig Chamber of Commerce, Colorado Workforce Center and Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership are hosting a workshop later this month as a part of their Lunch and Learn series for businesses.

“Don’t be a Scrooge! How to motivate and retain your employees” is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 16 in room 185 at CNCC, 2801 West Ninth St., Craig.

Panelists will include Kirstie McPherson from the Colorado Workforce Center and successful business owners.

RSVPs are not required, and the event is offered free of charge. Participants should take a sack lunch. For more information, call Desiree Moore at 970-824-1135.

Local office collecting used suits for veterans

The Debbie N Montgomery Insurance Agency in Craig is participating in the Farmers Insurance “Suits for Soldiers” drive and is seeking gently worn business suits to donate to veterans.

“The suits will then go to Suits for Soldiers, which is a nonprofit operated by The Veteran Education and Transitional (VET) Program, helping military members transition to civilian careers with free resume assistance and business attire,” according to a release on farmers.com.

The local agency, located at 509 Yampa Ave., is accepting business suits for men or women through Nov. 30.

Montgomery said she’s taking part to help out heroes returning to the civilian workforce after their service to the country.

“It’s an amazing thing they’re doing to help the soldiers,” Montgomery said. “They need all the help they can get.”

For more information, call 970-744-6552 or visit 509 Yampa Ave.

Locals Love You More contest underway

The Downtown Business Association launched its Locals Love You More contest Saturday.

The contest is a way for local businesses to appreciate their customers, who save their receipts between Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. For every $250 spent, documented with receipts from participating businesses, shoppers get an entry into a drawing to win one of two $250 spree dollar prizes. Spree dollars can be spent at nearly any business in Craig.

This round of the contest includes 50 businesses, the most the contest has ever featured, said Kandee Dilldine, owner of KS Kreations. Businesses can still sign up to participate with a $50 fee.

For a list of participating businesses and contest rules, visit KS Kreations, 523 Yampa Ave., The Kitchen Shop of Craig, 557 Yampa Ave., or Downtown Books, Coffee and Gifts, 543 Yampa Ave.

For more information about the Locals Love You More contest, call Dilldine at 824-2151 or Karen Brown at 824-7898.