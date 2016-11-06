From left, Noah Mortenson, Coltyn Terry, Halle Hamilton and Emma Jones gather at the Colorado Middle School Cross Country State Championships in Denver.

Courtesy Photo

Bulldog Sports for the week of Nov. 7, 2016

Sunday, November 6, 2016

Monday

6 p.m. Craig Parks & Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade girls basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Tuesday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks & Recreation third- and fourth-grade boys basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

5 p.m. Craig Middle School boys basketball at Baggs, Wyoming

Wednesday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks & Recreation third- and fourth-grade girls basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

6 p.m. Craig Parks & Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade girls basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

6:30 p.m. Moffat County High School winter sports meeting at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Thursday

6 p.m. Craig Parks & Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade boys basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Friday

TBD Moffat County High School winter sports practices begin at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

12:01 a.m. Moffat County High School girls basketball Midnight Madness at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Saturday

8 a.m. Craig Middle School boys basketball Meeker/Rawlins, Wyoming triangular at CMS, 915 Yampa Ave., and Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Noon Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees vs. Summit at Breckenridge

12:15 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts vs. Summit at Breckenridge

2:15 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts vs. Summit at Breckenridge

3:30 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees vs. Summit at Breckenridge

3 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Northwest Colorado Blizzard 14U Bantams vs. West Elk at Howelsen Ice Arena in Steamboat Springs

Sunday

9 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Northwest Colorado Blizzard 14U Bantams vs. West Elk at Moffat County Ice Arena, 600 S. Ranney St.

11:15 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Northwest Colorado Blizzard 14U Bantams vs. West Elk at Moffat County Ice Arena, 600 S. Ranney St.

