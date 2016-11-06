Bulldog Sports for the week of Nov. 7, 2016

Monday
6 p.m. Craig Parks & Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade girls basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.
Tuesday
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks & Recreation third- and fourth-grade boys basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.
5 p.m. Craig Middle School boys basketball at Baggs, Wyoming
Wednesday
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks & Recreation third- and fourth-grade girls basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.
6 p.m. Craig Parks & Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade girls basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.
6:30 p.m. Moffat County High School winter sports meeting at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Thursday
6 p.m. Craig Parks & Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade boys basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.
Friday
TBD Moffat County High School winter sports practices begin at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
12:01 a.m. Moffat County High School girls basketball Midnight Madness at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Saturday
8 a.m. Craig Middle School boys basketball Meeker/Rawlins, Wyoming triangular at CMS, 915 Yampa Ave., and Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.
Noon Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees vs. Summit at Breckenridge
12:15 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts vs. Summit at Breckenridge
2:15 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts vs. Summit at Breckenridge
3:30 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees vs. Summit at Breckenridge
3 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Northwest Colorado Blizzard 14U Bantams vs. West Elk at Howelsen Ice Arena in Steamboat Springs
Sunday
9 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Northwest Colorado Blizzard 14U Bantams vs. West Elk at Moffat County Ice Arena, 600 S. Ranney St.
11:15 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Northwest Colorado Blizzard 14U Bantams vs. West Elk at Moffat County Ice Arena, 600 S. Ranney St.
