Bulldog Sports for the week of Nov. 7, 2016

Monday

6 p.m. Craig Parks & Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade girls basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Tuesday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks & Recreation third- and fourth-grade boys basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

5 p.m. Craig Middle School boys basketball at Baggs, Wyoming

Wednesday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks & Recreation third- and fourth-grade girls basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

6 p.m. Craig Parks & Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade girls basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

6:30 p.m. Moffat County High School winter sports meeting at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Thursday

6 p.m. Craig Parks & Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade boys basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Friday

TBD Moffat County High School winter sports practices begin at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

12:01 a.m. Moffat County High School girls basketball Midnight Madness at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Saturday

8 a.m. Craig Middle School boys basketball Meeker/Rawlins, Wyoming triangular at CMS, 915 Yampa Ave., and Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Noon Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees vs. Summit at Breckenridge

12:15 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts vs. Summit at Breckenridge

2:15 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts vs. Summit at Breckenridge

3:30 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees vs. Summit at Breckenridge

3 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Northwest Colorado Blizzard 14U Bantams vs. West Elk at Howelsen Ice Arena in Steamboat Springs

Sunday

9 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Northwest Colorado Blizzard 14U Bantams vs. West Elk at Moffat County Ice Arena, 600 S. Ranney St.

11:15 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Northwest Colorado Blizzard 14U Bantams vs. West Elk at Moffat County Ice Arena, 600 S. Ranney St.