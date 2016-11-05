Trish Snyder: Vote for Andrea Camp

To the editor:

I have had the privilege of personally knowing Andrea Camp for approximately 15 years. I have also had the opportunity to work side by side with Andrea as we both were board members for the Moffat County School District from 2003 through 2011. On both levels, Andrea is committed, organized, loyal and efficient. She is a person who makes decisions based on the best interest of all the people involved, she researches and fact checks material, and she displays a natural understanding of budget issues. Andrea also has the capacity to think AND step outside of the box. I believe Moffat County needs someone who is willing to do this so that we do not remain stagnant as a county. If elected, Andrea will represent Moffat County and all of its constituents in a manner that will be beneficial to our entire community. Please join me in supporting Andrea Camp and cast your vote for the “Write Candidate.” Moffat County deserves the best and I believe Andrea is the best choice!

Trish Snyder

Craig