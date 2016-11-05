November is National Diabetes Awareness Month, Nov. 14 is World Diabetes Day

— The number of people with diabetes continues to grow at a rate that the American Diabetes Association characterizes as an epidemic.

Therefore, raising awareness of the disease and its management has become increasingly important.

Raising awareness of the disease is the goal for National Diabetes Awareness Month and World Diabetes Day both are being held each November.



The American Diabetes Association created fact sheets of diabetes statistics for each state that shows for Colorado:

• Approximately 416,301 people in Colorado, or almost 10 percent of the population, have diabetes.

• Of these, an estimated 118,000 have diabetes but don’t know it, greatly increasing their health risk.



• In addition, more than 1.3 million people in Colorado or almost 35 percent of the adult population, have pre-diabetes with blood glucose levels higher than normal but not yet high enough to be diagnosed as diabetes.

Additional statistics are available at diabetes.org.

The National Diabetes Education Program’s theme for the month is: “Managing Diabetes — It's Not Easy, But It's Worth It.”

Resources supporting that theme area available through the health information center provided online by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

The goals of the campaign are to help those with the disease manage their condition to prevent diabetes-related health problems such as heart attack, stroke, kidney disease, vision loss and amputation.

Managing diabetes is challenging for many people, but help is available including five tips for managing during the holidays available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Northwest Colorado Health is recognizing World Diabetes Day by offering free drop-in cardiovascular and diabetes screenings from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 at Northwest Colorado Health at 745 Russell St. in Craig.

Screenings include blood glucose test, cholesterol panel, blood pressure, body mass index and personalized education to help individuals prevent diabetes and heart disease.

Free screenings also are available by appointment. For more information, call 970-824-8233.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com or follow her on Twitter @CDP_Education.