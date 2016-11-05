Craig Middle School basketball bombards Baggs

Saturday saw another round of success for the Craig Middle School boys basketball teams.

CMS boys swept the Rattlers of Little Snake River Valley School in three games over the weekend, including eighth-grade A-Team and seventh-grade A- and B-Teams.

The eighth-grade Bulldogs controlled the flow of the game against their opponents from Baggs, Wyoming, from the beginning, leading, 16-5, in the first half, including a pair of early threes by Wesley Counts. Both sides increased their shooting in the second, CMS coming away with the 32-16 win.

Norm Yoast, coach for Baggs and a former CMS teacher and coach, said the Rattlers have a small roster to work with — only one eighth-grader and players as young as fifth-grade.

“I was pleased with their intensity, we’re getting better every time,” he said.

CMS eighth-grader Donnie Quick said the chemistry continues to grow among his teammates.

“We just know where to go and that we can trust each other,” he said.

Craig coach Justin Folley said his team was a little off on passing and turnovers, but players made up for it on the other side of the ball, particularly later in the game.

“We’re a second-half team, and it makes a big difference,” he said.

Folley added he was a little envious of the score that preceded his athletes’ game.

Following a CMS B-Team victory of 23-6, the seventh-grade A-Team held the Rattlers to a single score via free throw in a 43-1 blowout.

Coach Ben Egger pointed to standout scoring on his end from Myles Simpson, Thayne Kitchen and Logan Hafey with seven, eight and 16 points, respectively.

“Logan really stepped up into that starter role and dominated, and we’re really glad to have Myles back in his first game after he’s been injured,” he said.

The seventh-grade A group remains untouched so far at 4-0.

“I’m really enjoying coaching this team, they’re very coachable, they understand it, they listen and they do it,” Egger said.

CMS and LSRV will meet again Tuesday in Baggs, with the following weekend back in Craig as the Bulldogs host a triangular with Rawlins, Wyoming, and Meeker.

“I’m looking forward to Meeker, they’re going to be our biggest competition, so we’ll come at them pretty hard,” Egger said.

Contact Andy Bockelman at 970-875-1793 or abockelman@CraigDailyPress.com or follow him on Twitter @CDP_Sports.