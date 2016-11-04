Superfood Tip: All of the benefits of olive oil

Some people think all fats are unhealthy, but some fats are actually good for your heart. Olive oil contains monounsaturated fatty acids, which are considered a healthy dietary fat, according to the Mayo Clinic online.

Monounsaturated fatty acids have been found to lower total cholesterol and may also help normalize blood clotting. Some research also shows they may benefit insulin levels and blood sugar control, which is especially helpful for those with type 2 diabetes.

For the highest quality, flavor and best nutrition benefits, look for the words “cold-pressed” and “extra virgin” on the label when you buy olive oil.