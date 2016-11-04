St. Michael’s Community Kitchen: Empty Bowl success!

To the editor:

The Empty Bowl fundraiser was a great success because of you. From the Yampa Valley potters who donated 300 beautiful hand potted bowls, 10 local restaurants who donated delicious soup; the printing of flyers, invitations and the story written. The many volunteers, who put in all the hours needed, and last, however not least, those of you who came and supported St. Michael’s Community Kitchen’s annual fundraiser. Our Community makes it possible that every person has

the opportunity to have a home cooked meal twice a week.

Thank you to all!

Robin Schiffbauer, administrator

St. Michael’s Community Kitchen