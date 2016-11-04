Plenty of room in Craig for Rural Philanthropy Day guests

Fall, when hunting season is in full swing, is always a busy time of year for the local lodging industry and next year it is bound to be even busier.

With Rural Philanthropy Days occurring in Craig from Sept. 27 to 29 in 2017, around 250 to 300 attendees will be joining the hordes of hunters that descend on the area around the same time.

But finding room for everyone is not an issue, said Michelle Balleck, executive director of Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership and co-chair of the Rural Philanthropy Days marketing committee.

“We have 411 hotel rooms and 180 of those were able to be blocked for the event,” she said. “The Community Resource Center, which organizes this program all over the state, suggests that you have at least 150 rooms.”

With a 30-room cushion, there should be no issues with lodging during the convention.

All of the extra lodging traffic also means an economic boost for Craig.

According to a Rural Philanthropy Days Fact Sheet, the 250 to 300 attendees represent at least 300 hotel nights, totaling more that $25,000 brought to the host community.

“That’s an estimated $1,500 in lodging tax dollars for Moffat County Tourism Association and Moffat County Local Marketing District,” the fact sheet states.

In addition to the outright tax benefits, between 2009 and 2014 the top 12 funders granted 367 grants to the Northwest Colorado region, totaling more than $12.5 million.

Rural Philanthropy Days is a statewide program providing nonprofit leaders with resources to lead effective and sustainable organizations by bringing together funders, nonprofits and communities.

For more information about Rural Philanthropy Days conference visit northwestrpd.org.

Contact Patrick Kelly at 970-875-1795 or pkelly@CraigDailyPress.com or follow him on Twitter @M_PKelly.