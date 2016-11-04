MCHS: Thanks for homecoming!

To the editor:

We would like to express our gratitude to the community leaders that helped make homecoming at Moffat County High School such a success! There was spectacular turnout and support for the parade from spectators and participants alike. From powder puff football to the bonfire, parade, and culminating with the Homecoming dance, there was a strong week of celebrating Bulldog Spirit. This high level of community support paid off on Friday night when the Bulldogs crushed the Steamboat Springs Sailors in an 18-0 shutout after the delivery of the game ball via the Classic Air Medical helicopter. This homecoming was one to remember!



We would like to thank Craig Fire/Rescue for their services diligently supervising the bonfire and leading the way in the parade! In school and in the community, to David Pressgrove and Justin Kawcak at Young Life for hosting the pep rally and participating in our school’s assembly — both raised school spirit in fun and exciting ways. To Frank and Nolan at KRAI for entertaining the bonfire and dance, which were high energy and a tremendous hit with the students.To Wendy’s for donating the chili that went on to feed the firefighters before the bonfire. Also, we would like to thank all community leaders and businesses for their participation in this year’s parade. We would also like to thank the principals at all the elementary and middle schools and the Shared School for coming out to support the Bulldogs! Lastly, we are without a doubt grateful to all the coaches and activities leaders that put in the long, exhausting hours to support MCHS Volleyball, Cross Country, Soccer, Cheer, Band, and Football! Thanks to everyone for all you do for the youth of Craig.

MCHS Student Council Sponsor Brian Powell

MCHS Athletic Director Rich Houghton

MCHS Principal Craig Crebar