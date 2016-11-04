John Williams: The real deplorables

To the editor:

After reading in the paper about the theft of “Trump” yard signs, I felt I must point out the obvious. These signs are NOT being stolen or damaged by those nasty “deplorable people,” you know, Trump supporters, the very people that Hillary Clinton would have you believe are terrible. No, this is being done by the very people who support Hillary Clinton, people from the party who constantly preach about how tolerant and accepting they are. Kind of makes you wonder who the “deplorable” ones really are doesn’t it?

John Williams

Craig