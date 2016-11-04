Health Briefs: Wellness Wednesday November Schedule

Wellness Wednesday Offers fitness classes, activities, lunch and guest speakers for older adults. It’s held every Wednesday at The Journey Church. For more information, call 970-871-7676 or visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/agingwell.

Nov. 9 BBQ chicken slider, coleslaw, baked beans, frogeye salad and Dave Pike with the City of Craig

Nov. 16 Goulash, salad, wheat bread, cookie and The Legacy Band

Nov. 23 No Wellness Wednesday

Nov. 30 Pizza and poetry with David Morris

Help is available for insurance enrollment

Individuals who need health insurance or need to renew their plans must do so by Jan. 31, 2017. There are new plans and prices every year. Financial help is available to lower monthly costs. Free in-person assistance is available to help you find the right plan. If you’re already enrolled, you need to renew your plan to retain coverage. Be sure to review your options.

There are tax penalties for not having health insurance. You must enroll or renew your plan by:

• Dec. 15, 2016 for coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2017

• Jan. 15, 2017 for coverage beginning Feb. 1, 2017

• Jan. 31, 2017 for coverage beginning March 1, 2017

For free assistance, contact a Health Coverage Guide at Northwest Colorado Health at 970-871-7324. Drop in open enrollment assistance also is available 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 15 and Jan. 12 at YampaCare Family Medicine, 595 Russell St. For more information and resources, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/healthinsurance.

Program for Moms now using eWIC card

The Colorado Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) has switched from paper checks to a debit-style eWIC card. WIC provides nutrition education, breastfeeding support and supplemental nutritious foods to pregnant women, mothers and children who qualify. Allocations for WIC-approved foods are added to participants’ eWIC cards. The card eliminates confusion and check out time in the grocery store. Research has found WIC increases duration of pregnancies and reduces infant mortality and low birth weight and helps prevent nutrition deficiencies in children. Woman and children in WIC also are more likely to receive prenatal care and/or have a regular source of medical care. WIC is offered at Northwest Colorado Health in Steamboat Springs and Craig. For more information, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/wic or call 970-871-7677.

Free breast exams available for qualified women

Women who are age 40 to 64 and have limited or no health insurance may qualify for free breast exams and cervical cancer screenings. In addition to meeting age and income requirements, women must live in Colorado, be legal residents (or legally present) in the U.S. and have not had a mammogram or Pap test in the last 12 months. Women’s Wellness Connection is a program at Northwest Colorado Health. For more information, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/wwc or call 970-824-8233.

Grief support group offered Tuesdays through Nov. 15

Northwest Colorado Health will host “Facing the Mourning,” a grief education and support group 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 18 through Nov. 15 at the Northwest Colorado Health Yampa Avenue office, 485 Yampa Avenue. The group is open to anyone coping with the loss of a friend or a loved one. For more information or to RSVP, please call 970-871-7682.

Hospice volunteer training offered Dec. 8 and 9

Northwest Colorado Health will host a Hospice certification training for individuals interested in volunteering their time to support hospice patients and families in Routt, Moffat or Grand counties. The training will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9 at The Haven Community Center in Hayden, 300 South Shelton Lane. A light breakfast and lunch will be served. The two-day training and a one-year commitment are required to be a hospice volunteer. A variety of volunteer opportunities are available, including helping hospice patients and families with errands, meal preparation and light household tasks or simply sharing hobbies and interests. For more information or to register, call Mindy Marriott at 970-871-7609.