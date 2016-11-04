Fitness Tip: Ways to calculate weight loss

According to Harvard Health Publications, there’s a math tool that helps people with weight loss.
An article on health.harvard.edu states that if you start with the number 3,500 — the amount of calories stored in a pound of body fat — you can calculate how much weight you’ll loose with calorie burning activities.
Harvard Health Publications gives the following insight into calorie loss:
• Walking or jogging uses roughly 100 calories per mile. (Precisely how many calories you’ll burn depends on a number of things, including your weight and how fast you walk.) So you’d lose about one pound for every extra 35 miles you walk — provided you don’t change anything about your current food intake or other activities.
• If you walk briskly (at a pace of 4 miles per hour) for 30 minutes on five out of seven days, you’ll log 10 miles a week. That means it would take three-and-a-half weeks to lose one pound if the number of calories you consume stays the same.
• If you altered your diet and cut back by 250 calories a day (½ cup of ice cream or two sugar-sweetened sodas), you’d lose a pound in two weeks.
• If you ate 250 fewer calories a day and walked for 30 minutes a day, it would take just over a week to lose one pound. Reducing calorie intake even more and exercising more would further speed the process.
Source: Harvard Health Publications
