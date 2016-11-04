Education Briefs: Family Game Night on Thursday

Connections 4 Kids will hold a family fun night with an evening of playing games with your children. Snacks provided. The event starts at 6 p.m. Nov. 10 at Center of Craig, 601 Yampa Ave. Call 970-824-1081 for more information.

Winter Writing Club begins Monday and runs until Feb. 27

Moffat County Library will be hosting a Winter Writing Club for writers ages 8 and older. The first meeting will be Nov. 7 and will go weekly from 5 to 6 p.m. each Monday through Feb. 27. Each session writers will take time to brainstorm ideas as a group and write their own story. Group members will also have a chance to talk with some local authors. Bring your imagination, a notebook, a pen, and a friend.

• Nov. 7 — Every Picture Tells a Story

• Nov. 14 — Keeping a Journal

• Nov. 21 — Parts of a Story

• Nov. 28 — Creating Strong Characters

Also the winter reading program "Book Your Winter Getaway" is underway and runs until March 1. The program is for all ages. Earn incentives for reading by signing up at one of the libraries in Moffat County in Craig, Maybell or Dinosaur.

CNCC’s Adult Basic Education Department provides GED classes

Colorado Northwestern Community College is still taking enrollees for the General Educational Development test preparation program. CNCC offers the official GED test the third Friday of every month. There is also room in an adult reading program, Read Right. More information, on the next enrollment for ESL and other offerings, is now available on Facebook. Search for cncc.ged.esl and join the group. The Facebook page also has information on upcoming events. To learn more please contact Melissa Dowd by calling 970-824-1152 or emailing melissa.dowd@cncc.edu or through Facebook.

The second series of Building a Healthy You continues Tuesday

The second series of Building a Healthy You is underway. This series will cover sexting and legal consequences, social media and stalking, domestic violence and sexual assault, informed consent and healthy relationships and will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 8 for high school students and at 6 p.m. Nov. 15 for middle school students. Classes will be in room 175 at CNCC, 2801 W. Ninth Street.

Spanish language interpreters will be present. Agencies and speakers presenting information include the Craig Police Department, Advocates Crisis Support Services, Carlos Cabrera, Yampa Valley Psychotherapists and The Memorial Hospital’s Dr. Elise Sullivan.

Moffat County Library Story Time in November

Story times for children are hosted every week at the Craig and Dinosaur branches at 10 and 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the children's room. The library asks parents and children to come early as entering the children’s room late causes distraction.

Themes for November include:

• Nov. 10 — Everyday Heroes

• Nov. 17 — Thanksgiving

• Nov. 24 — Closed