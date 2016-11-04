Craig Sports Briefs for Nov. 5, 2016: Moffat County High School to host winter sports meeting

Moffat County High School will host a meeting for athletes and parents planning to play winter sports at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9 in the MCHS gym.

Parents and players can meet coaches for winter sports through the school, which include boys and girls basketball, wrestling and girls swimming.

Official practices begin Nov. 11.

For more information, call 970-824-7036.

Hockey games start Saturday, classes still available

The 12U Peewee Craig Cougars will be the first of the Craig Youth Hockey Association teams to host games, with two matches against Grand Junction at 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Moffat County Ice Arena, 600 S. Ranney St.

CYHA is also hosting the $30 Intro to Hockey class Nov. 7, 8 and 10, all classes at 4:45 p.m. at the arena and is still seeking additional players.

Teams include age levels such as Squirts and Peewees under the name Craig Cougars; Bantams, which will play as a combined team with Steamboat Springs as the Northwest Colorado Blizzard; and the Moffat County Bulldog Midget group.

Age is determined by birth year: 10 and under Squirts were born in 2006 and 2007, 12U Peewees 2004 and 2005, 14U Bantams 2002 and 2003 and 18U Midgets 1998 to 2001.

For more information on prices and how to register with CYHA, call Mardi Anson at 970-629-2380. For more information on classes, call Matt Sis at 970-629-5168 or visit Craig Youth Hockey Association on Facebook.

Win big in Daily Press Fan of the Week Contest

Do you attend every single Bulldog sporting event? Now is your chance to earn some bragging rights as well as other prizes as part of the Craig Daily Press Fan of the Week Contest.

Each week, the newspaper will run a crowd photo from a local sporting event and highlight one of the spectators. Watch for the ad to run each week to see if your loyalty to the blue and white has paid off, and come by the Daily Press office at 466 Yampa Ave. if you’re the lucky winner.

For more information, call 970-875-1782.

Craig Daily Press offers free football contest

As the NFL’s regular season begins, the Craig Daily Press will feature an online forum for football fans to predict weekly results and win prizes by doing so.

Participants can register at CraigDailyPress.com/football through the UPICKEM system and can update their selections throughout the season, comparing their outcomes to local VIPs, including Mark Samuelson, of Samuelson’s True Value Hardware; Shannon Moore, of Clarion Inn & Suites; Mason Updike, of Masterworks Mechanical and Moffat County High School football; and Daily Press sports reporter Andy Bockelman.

Those with the most accurate picks can win prizes at both the local and national levels, ranging from Spree Dollars good for Craig businesses to UPICKEM’s ultimate prize package: a trip for two to Hawaii.

For more information, call 970-875-1782.