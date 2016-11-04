Craig makes national news in USA Today profile

Craig was the focus of an article on coal and the presidential election published by USA Today on Friday.

The article, titled “Coal-mining town’s fate hangs on Election Day,” discusses Craig’s intimate relationship with the coal industry and how a Hillary Clinton presidency is a fear of many locals.

According to the article, “Residents here see a Clinton presidency as a death knell for their town. They believe Clinton and the (Environmental Protection Agency) will continue President Obama’s efforts to tighten the laws governing coal-burning power plants, prompting them to just shut down rather than spend many more millions of dollars complying with Clean Air requirements.”

To read the full report visit USA Today’s website at goo.gl/YSW4Rf