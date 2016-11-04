Craig Concert Association to showcase 1960s tribute group A Band Called Honalee

The 2016-17 Craig Concert Association continues next week with a trip back in time to the Swinging 1960s.

A Band Called Honalee will take the stage at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane. The group is a tribute act celebrating the folk music trio Peter, Paul and Mary among others of the genre.

The spirit of the ‘60s comes alive through the group’s performances of such songs as Bob Dylan’s “Blowin’ in the Wind,” Simon & Garfunkel’s “The 59th Street Bridge Song (Feelin’ Groovy), Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land,” The Byrds’ “Turn! Turn! Turn!” and of course, the song that gave the act its name, “Puff, the Magic Dragon.”

Season tickets are currently available for the Craig Concert Association and are $40 for adults, $35 for seniors, $90 for a family or $10 for students.

The show follows CCA’s October act, Wylie and the Wild West, and additional shows this season include March 24’s Jenn Bostic, a Nashville talent; and May 1’s New Odyssey, a trio of performers who boast a show complete with 30 instruments.

For more information, call Chris Trujillo at 970-824-2080.