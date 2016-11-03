Weekend Roundup: Learn a little, have some laughs, find support

After a high-energy October, November starts to slow down a bit for Northwest Colorado, but there’s still plenty in store this weekend.

Chill out with chili

The Maybell Senior Citizens host their annual chili supper Friday at the Maybell Community Center.

On the menu are a variety of tasty dishes, including tame, wild and white chili, as well as homemade rolls and pies.

The cost is a suggested donation of $6.

When: 4 p.m. Friday

Where: Maybell Community Center, 109 Ellis Ave., Maybell

Cost: $6 suggested donation

For more information: Call 970-269-3239

Come together for a cause

The Realife Women’s Conference, Just Breathe, takes place Friday and Saturday at The Journey at First Baptist. The annual event serves as a gathering for women of Craig to worship together, strengthen their faith and build relationships with each other.

Tickets are $5, which covers both days, and are available at The Journey, Calvary Baptist Church, Craig Christian Church, Cornerstone Realty and Downtown Books.

When: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to noon Saturday

Where: The Journey at First Baptist, 1150 W. Ninth St.

Cost: Two-day tickets are $5

For more information: Call 970-824-5926 or visit Facebook.com/realifewomensconference

A taste for learning

Colorado Northwestern Community College’s Taste of Education returns this weekend. The Craig campus will host 15 classes free to all ages that demonstrate the kind of programs available. Subjects range from American history to puppy training to chemistry to yoga.

Participants can take up to three classes during the day and also enjoy lunch. Plus, don’t be shocked if you catch a glimpse of a prehistoric creature named Walter.

When: Registration starts at 9 a.m., classes begin at 10 a.m. Saturday

Where: CNCC, 2801 W. Ninth St.

Cost: Free

For more information: Call 970-824-1101 or visit cncc.edu/tasteofed

Dancing the night away

Moffat County’s Senior Social Center will host a community dance fundraiser for all ages Saturday night at the Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion. Complete with KC Hume on DJ duty and refreshments, the evening promises music and fun for everyone.

When: 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion, 640 E. Victory Way

Cost: $5 admission

For more information: Call 970-326-3188

’Tis nearly the season

The holiday season will be getting into gear soon, so why not start right away?

Now in its sixth year, Yampa Valley Regional Airport’s Arts & Crafts Fair promises to be the biggest yet, featuring more then 40 vendors selling handmade baskets, soap, clothing, jewelry, caramel corn and plenty more great gift options.

The airport terminal will house the fair, while 3 Wire Bar & Grill will have food for sale.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Yampa Valley Regional Airport, 11005 Routt County Road 51A, Hayden

Cost: Free admission and parking

For more information: Call 970-276-5000 or visit yampavalleyregionalairport.com

Super fun special

The Super Fun Steamboat Show at Chief Theater will have a political bent as we near Election Day, and the platform of hearty laughs is one you can trust. The Karaoke Gong Show selection this month is Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror” with a cash prize for the winner.

The show is free, but those who attend can also provide funding for a charity to be determined later. Money from October’s show went to hurricane relief in Haiti.

Ages 18 and older only.

When: Doors open at 7:30, show starts at 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Chief Theatre, 813 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs

Cost: Free admission, donations accepted

For more information: Call 970-871-4791 or visit chieftheater.com

