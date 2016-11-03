On the record for Oct. 3

Craig Police Department
Tuesday, Nov. 1
In the 700 block of Russell Street, officers arrested one man for allegedly driving with a restricted license and violating conditions of bond.
In the 500 block of Row Street, officers arrested one woman on charges of violating a restraining order.
In the 500 block of Legion Street, officers responded to a report of theft and first-degree trespassing.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
In the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, one man was arrested for allegedly violating two restraining orders.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID