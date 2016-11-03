On the record for Oct. 3

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, Nov. 1

In the 700 block of Russell Street, officers arrested one man for allegedly driving with a restricted license and violating conditions of bond.

In the 500 block of Row Street, officers arrested one woman on charges of violating a restraining order.

In the 500 block of Legion Street, officers responded to a report of theft and first-degree trespassing.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

In the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, one man was arrested for allegedly violating two restraining orders.