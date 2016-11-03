Get cracking on Craig Chamber Crabfest discount while possible

For a limited time only, Craig residents can get a lower price on some big-time tickets, and if you miss it, you might be feeling crabby.

Craig Chamber of Commerce Crabfest will feature a ticket discount through Friday, going at a price of $50 per ticket. The cost will go up to $60 after Friday.

Crabfest will take place starting at 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Boys & Girls Club of Craig. The evening will feature generous portions of crab of king crab legs; a dinner menu of red potatoes, corn-on-the-cob and herb and cheese biscuits; a dessert buffet; Mai Tais; a silent auction and more.

“We’ve got some amazing action items: helicopter rides, an African safari, a fly-fishing package,” said Chamber Executive Director Christina Oxley. “I’m really excited about our auction this year.”

Oxley added that split-the-pot and drop ticket raffles will be a new feature this year for patrons, while entertainment will be provided by standup comedian Todd Johnson.

For more information on tickets, visit the Chamber office at 360 E. Victory Way, call 970-824-5689 or visit craig-chamber.com.