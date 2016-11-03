City of Craig sifting through 49 applications for new city manager

The search for Craig’s new city manager continues with 49 applicants ready for the first round of interviews.

Craig Mayor Ray Beck said Strategic Government Resources (SGR), the firm the city contracted to assist in the hiring process, will help the council narrow down the pool to 12 potential candidates in an executive session on Thursday afternoon.

“The smaller number will be the ones actually will be invited in for face-to-face interviews and an opportunity to interact with the community,” Beck said.

Beck said once the city has selected semifinalists, SGR will conduct additional interviews and the city will narrow down the candidates again to four to six finalists by around mid-November.