Cats stranded in Routt County after fatal accident

— Manslow and Millie the cats are eager to get home to Pennsylvania after being unexpectedly stranded in Routt County.

The cats were passengers in the cab of a semi-truck full of powdered cement that rolled over on Rabbit Ears Pass Monday.

The lone occupant, Wyoming resident Henry Milton Watson, was killed in the accident, and Routt County Animal Control was called to pick up the cats.

The Routt County Humane Society is fostering the cats and started a $500 fundraising campaign Wednesday to cover vet bills and transportation costs to bring the cats to Pennsylvania, where another owner, Watson’s wife, lives.

“The vet bills were $249, and we’re estimating the transport will be about $250,” said Karen Donoghue, shelter manager.

The organization was planning to work with another nonprofit that specializes in animal transport to move the cats.

Humane society staff member Karen Brander said the cats were covered in cement dust and had inhaled particles, but appeared to be recovering well.

“They are very personable and love people,” she said. “They’re eating well, and I’m still getting cement particles off of them. They were just coated in the powder.”

Not surprisingly, Donoghue said, the cats were very well-behaved when she transported them down windy roads to her home in South Routt.



“They’re wonderful travelers,” she said. “My roads are not real good, and I didn’t hear a peep the whole time.”

Brander said the black and white female cat, Millie, was initially picking on the male orange tabby, Manslow, and they had to be separated, but the cats have since begun to get along.

“They’re getting along better now,” she said. “I think they’re anxious to get home.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the Routt County Humane Society had collected just over $300 of its goal.

Visit routthumane.org/donate to make a donation for the cats.

