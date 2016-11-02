Third marijuana grow operation proposed for Hayden

— A third marijuana growing operation is on the radar in Hayden.

A company named Emerge Farms is proposing the 9,484-square-foot grow facility in an existing building in the Valley View Business Park on the east side of Hayden.

The Hayden Town Council will consider issuing Emerge Farms a conditional use permit at its meeting Thursday, which begins at 7 p.m. with staff members delivering their reports.

The Emerge Farms building is located at 401 and 411 Capital St.

Emerge Farms is a partnership between Randall Hennaway, Steven Herron, Kevin Dietrich and Michael McCannon.

Herron and McCannon are listed as the contacts for the business. They could not be reached Wednesday afternoon.

Like the other two marijuana grow operations that have been approved in Hayden, Emerge Farms would comply with requirements related to security and odor mitigation. There would be no exhaust air leaving the building at any time.

Emerge Farms stated in its permit application that the company is pioneering a light industrial business that will create jobs and contribute excise and property taxes.

Developers Paul Franklin and Jon Peddie 10 years ago built the roads and installed the infrastructure to create the Valley View Business Park, where three marijuana grow operations are now planned.

Franklin and Peddie received approval to have a grow operation in a two-story, 22,452-square-foot building.

Hayden resident Rodney McGowen received approval to build a 5,600-square-foot, single-story building in the industrial park. He plans to located a marijuana grow operation in the structure.

