Public input sought on how East Douglas wild horses receive water

New fencing and water projects are being considered to help the Piceance-East Douglas wild horse herd management area, according to a news release from the Bureau of Land Management’s White River Field Office.

The plans include reconstructing nearly a mile of four-strand barbed wire fencing near Duck Creek and redeveloping Corcoran Spring.

The fencing project is part of a larger effort to ensure the 137-mile perimeter of the herd management area is adequately fenced and aims “to reduce conflicts resulting from wild horses leaving” the area, stated the release.

The Corcoran Spring development was originally constructed in the late 1970s for wild horses.

Due to a lack of maintenance, it fell into disrepair over time according to the Environmental Assessment for the projects.

In 2012, overuse during drought conditions reduced the spring to a “mud pit” and BLM trucked in water, the assessment said.

The spring development project would help ensure the spring provides a reliable source of water in both wet and dry years by protecting the source of the spring, stated the news release.

The preliminary environmental assessment of these two projects is available for public review online at http://bit.ly/2eQ7chG or at the White River Field Office at 220 East Market St. in Meeker.

The public is asked to submit comments about the projects by Dec. 15 by emailing suggestions to blm_co_wild_horse_management@blm.gov.