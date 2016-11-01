Tinneal Gerber to become Yampa Valley Regional Airport assistant manager

— Tinneal Gerber’s years of service to Moffat County are coming to an end on Friday as she steps into a role with Routt County as the assistant director for the Yampa Valley Regional Airport.

Her new role will focus “more on business development and working on expanding the services that Yampa Valley Regional Airport offers,” she said.

Airport Director Kevin Booth has been with the airport for the past two years and is excited to add Gerber’s skills to the team.

“She’s got the right set of experiences. From a business standpoint and on the public administration side,” he said. “Speaking to people who have worked with her, it’s amazing the report card she’s gotten.”

The last time the airport had an assistant director was in 2014.

“It’s a completely different job description than it was before. We are focused on business outreach, marketing and bringing business to the community. Before the position was more of an operations focus,” Booth said.

Yampa Valley communities should see a positive impact from the work Gerber will be asked to do to develop a package to recruit businesses to the area.

“I think one of the first things we are going to ask of Tinneal is to pitch in on business development, to get the word out on the street. We have a great opportunity to expand business at the airport,” Booth said.

The airport is busier than ever with four major carriers — Alaska, American, Delta and United — providing direct flights to 13 major cities including daily service to Denver and Dallas.

Gerber, a Northwest Colorado native, worked as Moffat County’s grant technician before becoming the county budget analyst in 2003.

She was on The Memorial Hospital board for a time but resigned that position in 2012 shortly after accepting the position of Director of Finance for Moffat County School District.

And at the start of the school year, questions were asked about her management of the school district budget and the accuracy of information provided by her department to the community and the board of education under the former superintendent.

However, about the reasons for her transition she said, “it just happened to be good timing and a great opportunity.”

She anticipates that the work will build on her experiences with Moffat County including knowledge about the Craig airport operations and school district food services.

“It was very enlightening during the interview to see how far the regional airport has come over the last couple of years and to see that grow and flourish moving forward,” Gerber said.

Yampa Valley airport is currently working through their master plan. The airport is an important economic driver and figuring out how to take advantage of it for the benefit of the entire valley will play a large role in Gerber’s work.

With her new office in Hayden, Gerber and her family will continue to be a part of the Yampa Valley.

She and husband Wade have two sons. Tyler, 20, is finishing a degree at Western Community College in Rock Springs, and Kearn, 18, who is a student at the South Dakota School of Mines.

“A lot of time revolves around the kids,” Gerber said.

With both sons in college she and her husband are exploring new activities.

“My husband and I are officially empty nesters and so we have started to do some things as a couple again,” she said.

Wade Gerber served with the U.S. Navy on the USS Baton Rouge a Los Angeles-class nuclear-powered attack submarine making water activities important to the family.

“We had wanted to learn how to scuba dive and saw the collage offered those classes and we jumped in,” Gerber said.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com or follow her on Twitter @CDP_Education.