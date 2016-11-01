On the record for Nov. 1

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, Oct. 26

In the 500 block of First Avenue West, officers were called to the scene of a cat bite.

Thursday, Oct. 27

In the 300 block of South Highway 13, officers took a report of a lost ring.

In the 2300 block of West Victory Way, an officer took a report of theft and check fraud.

In the 700 block of Rifford Road, code enforcement gave a verbal warning for junk.

In the 800 block of Finley Lane, officers responded to a report of a burglary. Cards that were inside a home had been placed in the mailbox and damaged.

Friday, Oct. 28

In the 500 block of Washington Street, officers arrested a minor who was in possession of alcohol.

Saturday, Oct. 29

In the 900 block of Colorado Street, code enforcement red-tagged a Pontiac Sunfire.

In the 1100 block of Cottonwood Avenue, officers assisted the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office with an arrest.

In the 300 block of Mack Lane, an officer arrested one man for allegedly failing to yield the right-of-way and driving under the influence.

Sunday, Oct. 30

In the 400 block of Yampa Avenue, officers were called to the scene of a disturbance.

In the 1100 block of Victory Way, an officer arrested one woman on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Monday, Oct. 31

In the 700 block of Steele Street, officers responded to a report of criminal mischief involving damage to a truck.

Moffat County Jail

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Matthew James Lawrence, 27, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a failure to appear warrant.

Anthony Joseph Manning, 51, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for failing to comply.

Glinton David Ginther, 34, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, violating a restraining order and violating bond.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Leevi Arthur Harms, 24, of Maybell, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for obstructing police.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Angela Susan Boyer, 36, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

Friday, Oct. 28

Nayeli Judith Morales, 27, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for allegedly driving drunk.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Yolanda Castillo Palacios, 39, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of violating a restraining order possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.

Brian Anthony Ghirardelli, 35, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Brenda Sue Brazelton, 42, of Hayden, was booked into Moffat County Jail for allegedly driving drunk.

Jordan Tyler Walling, 18, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on suspicion of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and marijuana possession.

Laurie Paige Cotton, 20, of Meeker, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for forging checks.

Monday, Oct. 31

Franklin James Stetson, 28, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve 10 days for driving while ability impaired.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Conner Milo Jurgensen, 21, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for failing to appear in court.

Anthony James Maddux, 21, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a failure to comply warrant.