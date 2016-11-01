Moffat County Cancer Society: Thank you

To the editor:

Thank you, Victory Motors and all the generous donors and our team of former Broncos players who participated in the wonderful and fun fundraising event at Loudy-Simpson Park in June of this year! The day was packed with fun starting with the 5K Color Vibe Run, Cheer camp, football camp, Classic Car show, games, vendors and Bronco autographs! What fun and what skillful organization it took to make things run so smoothly. All of this resulted in a sizable donation to the Moffat County Cancer Society. We will offer this money to citizens of Moffat County who are doing battle with cancer. We just had our third quarterly meeting and each one of us wants to say “Thank You.” Thank you so much for all you do for the people of Moffat County. We could not do what we do without you. Thank you again, Debra J. Reglen. It is so wonderful to be helping people that are really in need. Your contributions allow us to do this. Thank you again, Jacque. Again, your love and support is greatly appreciated and know it comes from your hearts and the former Denver Broncos. God bless you, Kelly Smith. Much gratitude and thanks to the Maneotis family and Denver Broncos for all your hard work and planning for the fundraiser you had on June 11 for the Moffat County Cancer Society. Your financial assistance helps so many people going through a very difficult time, Kathy.

Sandy Beran

Moffat County Cancer Society