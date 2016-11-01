Humane Society of Moffat County: Much appreciation

To the editor:

The Humane Society of Moffat County would like to thank the community for their continued donations. Such support assists us in helping with adoptions and low-income support for those in need.

We would like to thank the Bank of Colorado, Thunder Rolls Bowling Center and DNT Electric for all their help and support. In addition, thanks go to Kelly Hepworth and staff as well as Wayne Davis and staff for all their hard work and continued support. Thanks, everyone.

Our bowling fundraiser was a great success, and we would like to thank all the businesses and individuals that helped support it.

Thanks again to the community of Craig and Moffat County.

Humane Society of Moffat County