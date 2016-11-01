Fantasy Sports Fix: NBA notes and NFL picks

It's pretty strange starting another fantasy basketball season without some very familiar names on the court. Kevin Garnett, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan all hung up their shoes after last season, but they all entered their prime around the same time and ushered in the post-Jordan era of the NBA.

If you were playing fantasy hoops at this time, there was nothing better than checking your box score to see that Garnett put up yet another stat-stuffing effort, or that Kobe actually scored 81 points in January 2006 against the Raptors.

Continuing in their footsteps are guys like Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant. Westbrook is really trying to pull an Oscar Robertson and is averaging a triple-double after his first three games — 38 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists — while Anthony Davis started his year with a 50-point effort.

For those of you that play fantasy basketball, this looks like it's going to be a great year. These very early weeks of the NBA season are an excellent time to target potential difference makers on the waiver wire. Here are a few that I've found.

J.J. Barea, point guard

While he's still getting minutes he is a worthwhile short-term add who will get you assists, points and probably a steal or a three-pointer every game.

Doug McDermott, forward

He's just a deeper league add right now, but he could contribute from behind the arc in limited minutes.

Tristan Thompson, power forward

He's already pulled down 10-plus boards twice in his first three games and will soon be owned in most leagues.

Thabo Sefolosha, guard

Six steals in the first two games makes for a great add in any size league.

Switching gears now to the football scene where bye weeks are really coming into play, and the trade deadline is looming in most leagues.

There are ways to improve your team right now before you can't make any more trades and the waiver wire becomes a virtual wasteland with little potential. Here are a few players who you might be able to snag via trade if you propose the right offer.

Andy Dalton, quarterback

He's been very consistent all year, and he has a great schedule after the Week 9 bye.

T.Y. Hilton, wide receiver

Hilton and quarterback Andrew Luck have great chemistry, but some owners might not like his upcoming games against some tough defenses.

Lagerrette Blount, running back

He's found the end zone in every game except one so far. Offer up a struggling wide receiver with second half potential or maybe a combo of second tier running backs.

Are you looking for some players who could make an impact in Week 9? I know I am, so here are some guys to target on the waivers.

Tyreek Hill, wide receiver

He has a good match-up with the Jaguars and has been getting a fair amount of targets in the Chiefs offense.

Devontae Booker, running back

A great daily/weekly fantasy play with a great upcoming schedule.

Kirk Cousins, quarterback

He's still available in nearly 25 percent of leagues and is averaging an effective 18 fantasy points per game.