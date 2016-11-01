Craig Sports Briefs for Nov. 2, 2016: Bears Ears shooting teams put up points

Youth air rifle teams with Moffat County’s Bears Ears Sportsman Club recently competed in virtual meets as part of an ongoing national tournament in the Orion National Air Rifle League.

In the Elite Division, Bears Ears shooters defeated Ward County 4-H, of Monahans, Texas, with a season-high 700 to Ward’s 678 last week. Bears Ears currently holds third place in the division with a 3-1 record. Donovan Converse was the team’s top shooter with a 219, while Eli Ellis, Forrest Siminoe and Abigail Martinez also shot well.

In the Distinguished Division, Bears Ears trails in sixth place at 0-4 on the season following a loss of 1,463-977 last week to Wildlife Achievement Chapter Izaak Walton League, of Monrovia, Maryland.

Angela Hill led the Moffat County group with a 353 and was joined by Joey Gates, Gabrielle Ellis and Mackenzie Schneider-Ott.

Bears Ears Sportsman Club will continue competition throughout November.

For more information on the league, including complete standings, visit http://www.orionscoringsystem.com/AirRifleLeague.

Moffat County High School to host winter sports meeting

Moffat County High School will host a meeting for athletes and parents planning to play winter sports at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9 in the MCHS gym.

Parents and players can meet coaches for winter sports through the school, which include boys and girls basketball, wrestling and girls swimming.

Official practices begin Nov. 11.

For more information, call 970-824-7036.

Win big in Daily Press Fan of the Week Contest

Do you attend every single Bulldog sporting event? Now is your chance to earn some bragging rights as well as other prizes as part of the Craig Daily Press Fan of the Week Contest.

Each week, the newspaper will run a crowd photo from a local sporting event and highlight one of the spectators. Watch for the ad to run each week to see if your loyalty to the blue and white has paid off, and come by the Daily Press office at 466 Yampa Ave. if you’re the lucky winner.

For more information, call 970-875-1782.