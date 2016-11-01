Craig Middle School basketball has a blast with Steamboat, Rangely

There was plenty of hoops hoopla Saturday in the gyms at Craig Middle School and Sandrock Elementary School.

CMS boys basketball teams hosted Steamboat Springs and Rangely for an all-day triangular in a round robin format that gave the athletes of the three Northwest Colorado schools a workout.

Craig Middle School boys basketball triangular • Seventh-grade A-Teams CMS vs. Steamboat Springs — 23-17 CMS vs. Rangely — 34-6 Steamboat Springs vs. Rangely — 29-11 • Seventh-grade B-Teams CMS vs. Steamboat Springs — 11-18 CMS vs. Rangely — 27-6 Steamboat Springs vs. Rangely — 30-5 • Eighth-grade A-Teams CMS vs. Steamboat Springs — 18-31 CMS vs. Rangely — 43-27 Steamboat Springs vs. Rangely — 26-15 • Eighth-grade B-Teams CMS vs. Steamboat Springs — 17-19 CMS vs. Rangely — 32-17 Steamboat Springs vs. Rangely — 21-15

Craig boys were five for eight overall, including the biggest point difference of the day, as Forrest Watson’s seventh-grade A-Team trounced Rangely, 34-6, while Justin Folley’s eighth-grade A took the largest total of the weekend in a 43-27 win, also over Rangely.

The Sailors had the best day with a near sweep of the event, winning seven of eight total games across seventh- and eighth-grade teams, their only loss a 23-17 defeat to the seventh-grade CMS A-Team.

Eighth-grade Steamboat coach Chris Adams said early season tournaments likely helped his players maintain an advantage over Craig and Rangely, the Sailors already six games into the year as opposed to CMS’s two.

“Really pleased with our defense and our hustle out there,” he said. “Really all we can control is our effort, so I’m really proud of that.”

The Panthers struggled, falling in all eight games. The best Rangely result was an eighth-grade B-Team game that went to overtime but ultimately saw Steamboat win, 21-15.

Eighth-grade coach Jessica Fortunato said a small roster has given her limited options, though Panther players have given everything they could.

“I have only 11 total players between A and B teams, and we just run out of personnel in that fourth quarter,” she said. “We played Steamboat last week, and they beat us 47-3, and this week we’re in the game with them the whole time.”

Among A-Teams, the CMS eighth-graders are 2-1 after the weekend, while seventh-graders are 3-0 to start the season, and each Bulldog B-Team is now 1-1.

Watson said his A-Team’s ability to adapt to a towering Steamboat presence showed just how well his players listen to coaching and work together to drive toward victory.

“They go out there and work so hard, and I couldn’t ask much more of them,” he said.

The Bulldogs and Sailors will rematch during a four-team event with Craig, Meeker and Soroco Nov. 19 in Steamboat.

The Panthers and the Sailors will not face off again until the district tournament that takes place in Craig Dec. 10, but Rangely will host its own tri event Dec. 3 with CMS and Soroco.

Craig teams will host Little Snake River Valley School of Baggs, Wyoming, this Saturday.

