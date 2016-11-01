Craig Briefs: Chamber set to host Crabfest on Nov. 12

The Craig Chamber of Commerce will once again host its annual Crabfest at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Boys & Girls Club of Craig. Tickets are $50 before Friday and then they jump to $60.

The night will include huge portions of crab legs, a Comedy Works comedian, desserts, a cash bar and more. For more information or to buy tickets, call the chamber at 970-824-5689.

Newspaper launches Hunting Photo Contest

The Craig Daily Press is asking readers to submit photos for the newspaper’s annual Hunting Photo Contest. The deadline for photo submissions is Dec. 1. Send hunting photos to editor@CraigDailyPress.com. Voting will begin Dec. 3, and the winner will receive a $250 gift card to Murdoch’s.

Photos must be clear, not blurry, and those in the photo must be identified by first and last name. For more information, call Editor Noelle Leavitt Riley at 970-875-1790.

Coffee, newspaper to discuss election results

The Craig Daily Press will host Coffee and a Newspaper the day after the election at 7 a.m Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Memorial Hospital. The topic of discussion will surround the results of the election. Free coffee and pastries will be served. For more information, call 970-875-1788.

Taste of Education by CNCC held Saturday

Colorado Northwest Community College will once again host its annual Taste of Education. College representatives want the community to “come take a taste of what CNCC has to offer. Choose from an array of rich and savory classes, including everything from the basics of Excel to learning how to draw.”

To register, call 970-824-1101 or visit cncc.edu/tasteofed.

Maybell seniors to host annual chili supper

The Maybell Senior Citizens will host its Annual Chili Supper on Friday. The suppers will be at the Maybell Community Center beginning at 4 p.m. Admission is a $6 donation.

Love Inc. in need of coats from community

Love Inc. is collecting gently used coats for distribution in November and December. Those who would like to donate can drop coats at Calvary Baptist and Love Inc., 656 School St. The collection box for Love Inc. is in the entryway.