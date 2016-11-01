Luttrell Barn committee in Craig asks for time to raise funds

On Tuesday, the Board of Moffat County Commissioners continued discussion with a group of community members who are hoping to save Craig’s historic Luttrell Barn.

John Allen, of the Save the Barn Committee, asked the commissioners for more time to come up with matching funds for repairs.

The commissioners have had $100,000 set aside in the budget for repairs for since 2012 but that money may be freed up for other use in the 2017 budget if the committee can’t produce a plan for the building’s future.

“This business plan is the important thing going forward,” Commissioner Chuck Grobe said. “How you’re going to take care of the building moving forward.”

The total estimate for repairs is above $200,000 but regardless of whether or not the committee can produce matching funds, the county wants to have a group in place to take care of the building before investing in repair work.

Allen said so far the committee has raised $5,000 in pledges over the last two weeks, and he is confident the group can come up with the money if it is given more time.

“We just need a little more time,” he said.

Grobe said he doesn't want to make a decision on what happens with the money until the end of the year but is hesitant to drag this process on any longer.

“I want to see what you can get done by the end of the year, and we’ll decide from there,” he said.

Pledges can be sent to John Allen at 71 Allen Lane, Craig, CO 81625. For more information, visit Facebook.com/SavetheLuttrellBarn.