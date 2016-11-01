Advocates: Thank you for support

To the editor:

Advocates-Crisis Support Services (ACSS) Board of Directors would like to say “thank you” to everyone who supported our “Take a Stand” Against Domestic Violence events held on Oct. 17 and 18. These events brought awareness to many in our community of the signs to recognize the ways to prevent and the steps you can take to stop domestic violence. ACSS would like to thank Bruce Cummings and CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children) for partnering with us this year in order to highlight awareness of the effects of domestic violence on children. The effects on victims and children exposed to domestic violence are profound and costly to society. Supporting these children and their non-abusive parent is one of the most important things that can be done to offset these negative impacts and to help them to heal and to establish safe, productive lives.

ACSS is committed to doing our part to end domestic violence and sexual assault in our community and to supporting the victims of all crimes. We have assisted many in our community who have had personal experience with domestic violence, sexual assault, teen dating violence and stalking crimes. Our shelter is available to provide safety to those seeking refuge from volatile situations. Our Crime Victim Service Advocate assists law enforcement officers with victims of all crime and trauma such as unattended deaths, suicide, fires, car accidents, etc.

ACSS would like to thank all the speakers, especially Desiree Moore for her very heartfelt and personal story.

ACSS and CASA are nonprofit organizations, and we do not take any position on any political candidate. Political views expressed by attendees or guest speakers are their own, and are not endorsed by, nor do they represent, the views of ACSS or CASA.

The ACSS board would like to thank the Advocates staff for their hard work putting these events together, especially Kymberly Merrick, our marketing coordinator. ACSS is working hard to make our community a better place in which to live for all individuals and everyone’s community-minded support of this important work is greatly appreciated by us and all the victims we serve!

ACSS is currently seeking volunteers for help with fundraising or to be on-call Advocates. If anyone is interested in volunteering, please call 970-824-9709. Our Hotline Crisis number is 970-824-2400.

Kathy Bockelman and Beka Warren

ACSS Board of Directors