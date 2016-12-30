Vicki Van Couvering: A sincere thanks

To the editor:

As 2016 draws to a close, I wanted to express my gratitude, and that of the board of directors, volunteers and moms and dads we serve at the Yampa Valley Pregnancy & Family Center to everyone who has given of their finances, time, energy, in-kind donations, printer cartridges, and everything else that has helped us flourish!

This has been an incredible year for all of us. After looking at the very real possibility of closing in February, March, and April 2015, our “comeback” in 2016 is nothing short of amazing. We have served over 90 moms, dads and their families this year. That is the most we have served since 2011!

For everyone who missed it, we were unable to have our Annual Chili Supper this November because of our commitment to United Way — as part of receiving a generous grant from them, we agreed not to raise funds during their campaign. So — we are having a party in February! Please plan to come to our Community Appreciation Celebration at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 at the Moffat County Fairground Pavilion.

We want to express our gratitude to the community for making this ministry what it has become, talk about the changes that are happening, and share all the opportunities we have to be part of our story in Craig and our ongoing legacy of caring.

Craig may be considered a small rural town, but our people are great, and have hearts devoted to giving and service. The board of directors and I are praying God’s richest blessings be poured out on the people, churches and businesses of Craig and Moffat County during 2017.

Vicki Van Couvering

Executive Director of the Yampa Valley Pregnancy & Family Center