Superfood Tip: Bone broth's amazing benefits

Homemade soup is a wonderful meal during winter months. In order to get the full health benefits of soup, try making bone broth.

According to Dr.Axe.com, bone broth helps treat leaky gut syndrome, improves joint heath, reduces cellulite and boosts the immune system.

“Chicken soup isn’t just good for the soul: There’s a reason that it’s prescribed by doctors and mothers, alike, when you’re feeling under the weather,” states the website. “All bone broths — beef, chicken, fish, lamb and more — are staples in the traditional diets of every culture and the basis of all fine cuisine. That’s because bone broths are nutrient-dense, easy to digest, rich in flavor and they boost healing.”

If you have a leftover turkey carcass or a ham bone, boil it in water and add spices and salt to create your own, homemade broth.