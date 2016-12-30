On the record for Dec. 31: BB gun mistaken for AR-15 rifle

Craig Police Department

— Thursday, Dec. 29

On the 700 block of Taylor Street, officers responded to a suspicious person. A middle-aged man with a grey beard was attempting to burglarize the reporting party’s vehicle. When they talked to him, he asked about shoveling snow, but there was hardly any snow, so the ploy was not credible. He was reportedly acting high and walked off. Officers are still trying to locate the man.

At Northwest Storage, officers responded to a report of what appeared to be an AR-15 rifle left leaning against one of the buildings. Officers found it to be a very realistic looking BB gun and booked it as found property.

On the 600 block of Riford Road, officers responded to a single vehicle, non-injury accident. An older woman was cited for driving over the sidewalk, after which she hit the awning for the mailboxes at Ridgeview apartments, colliding with the concrete steps and handrail.

On West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of a runaway child. The boy had a history of running away and was found locally within Craig.

On Wickes Avenue, officers responded to a report of child abuse or neglect. A joint investigation with the Department of Social Services revealed the accusation of abuse was unfounded.

At Industrial Avenue and Green Street, officers responded to a suspicious article. A used syringe was found lying in the road. Officers disposed of it through the hospital.

On 700 block of East Victory Way, officers responded to a found baggy of drugs. The substance was found to be methamphetamines. Officers collected it and booked it for destruction.