Over a Cup of Coffee: Patty’s Raspberry Salad

This week’s column offers up a treat. It’s a yummy salad recipe, made with raspberries, cream, cream cheese, Jell-o and more. I’ll bet it could be served as a dessert. Anyway, the recipe was sent to me by Patty Meyers who lives near Hamilton. Patty got the recipe from Berdna Nicodemus. Patty makes this salad for every holiday dinner. She doesn’t know if you could use fresh raspberries in place of frozen ones.

On another note, the topic of conversation around our house this week has been “mincemeat.” It all started when my brother Duane (Osborn) wanted to buy a mincemeat pie, or perhaps even better, bake a mincemeat pie. The problem is that at least one local grocery store no longer carries mincemeat pie. It doesn’t carry the little box of mincemeat pie ingredients (I’m not sure what they are) to use in making mincemeat filling, either. Our sister Darlene (Blackford) and her husband Miner came over to visit. They like mincemeat, too, but don’t know where to find it.

I don’t know a thing about mincemeat. I don’t care for it, and the odd thing is that I’m not sure I’ve ever tasted it. When I was a kid, Mom and other relatives made mincemeat pies. Sometimes the pies even had meat in them, though not always. I don’t especially care for raisins, and the idea of eating a mixture of raisins and meat is not appealing to me.

So, do you know anything about mincemeat — how to make it, where to buy mincemeat ingredients, etc? If you do, could you please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, Craig 81626.

Raspberry Salad

2 small packages raspberry Jell-o

2 cups boiling water

A little lemon juice (approx. 1 teaspoon)

2 packages frozen raspberries

½ pint of cream to whip

1 large package cream cheese

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 cup pecans (broken into pieces)

Dissolve the Jell-o in the boiling water. Add lemon juice. Let stand until the mixture starts to jell. Whip the cream, cream cheese, and mayonnaise together (until the cream cheese is smooth). Add to the Jell-o mixture. Stir in the raspberries and nuts.

Courtesy of Patty Meyers.

Thanks for the recipe, Patty! What a great addition to a Valentine’s Day dinner (or anytime)! If you have a recipe that you would like to share with readers, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, Craig 81626. Happy New Year!



