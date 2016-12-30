Health Briefs: Free eye exams for infants

Infants should have their first eye exam at 6 months. InfantSEE provides free eye assessments to babies 6 to 12 months old.

Several optometrists and Eye Care Specialties in Steamboat and Craig participate in the program.

For more information and to make an appointment call Eye Care Specialties at (970) 824-3488.

Aging Well exercise classes are available for older adults

Northwest Colorado Health hosts Aging Well fitness classes in various locations in Craig. Gentle, intermediate and advanced exercise and aquatics classes are available to help older adults improve strength, endurance, flexibility and balance.

A $3 donation per class is appreciated. For a full schedule of classes and other Aging Well programs, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/agingwell or call 970-871-7676.

Program helps people at risk for type 2 diabetes

Northwest Colorado Health will host a lifestyle change program for individuals who have pre-diabetes or are at risk for developing type 2 diabetes.

Program participants will meet from 11 a.m. to noon Thursdays beginning Jan. 12 at Northwest Colorado Health, 745 Russell St.

Participants will work with a lifestyle coach in a group environment, learning how to set realistic, achievable goals focused on nutrition, exercise and stress management to prevent or delay diabetes and complications.

To learn more about the program, visit cdc.gov/diabetes/prevention. For more information or to sign up, call 970-870-4118.