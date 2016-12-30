Government update for the week of Jan. 2

Moffat County Commissioners meeting
When: 8:30 a.m. Wednesday
Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way
Agenda
1) 8:30 to 8:35 a.m.: Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance/Opening prayer
2) 8:35 to 8:45 a.m.: Consent agenda —
• Review and sign the following documents:
a) Approve minutes: Dec. 27
b) Resolution 2017-01: Resolution for Official Newspaper
c) Resolution 2017-02: Resolution for Official Treasurer’s Depositories
d) Resolution 2017-03: Resolution for Posting of Meeting Dates
e) Resolution 2017-04: 2017 Fee Schedule
f) Emergency Management Program Grant Application for 2017
3) 8:45 to 9 a.m.: General discussion
— Please note that the Board may discuss any topic relevant to county business, whether or not the topic has been specifically noted on this agenda
4) 9 to 9:15 a.m.: Office of Development Services — Roy Tipton
• Present final payment letter to Williams Construction for Shadow Mountain Village Improvement Project
5) 9:15 to 9:20 a.m.: BOCC
• Make appointment to Colorado River Water District
6) 9:20 to 10:20 a.m.: Human Resources Department — Lynnette Siedschlaw and County Attorney — Rebecca Tyree
• Possible executive session pursuant to C.R.S. 24-6-402 (4) (f) to discuss personnel matter regarding the staffing or supervision of the position of emergency management director
Moffat County Tourism Association
When: 3 p.m. Wednesday
Where: 11 E. Victory Way
Agenda
3 p.m.: Strategic Planning Committee
1) Review 2017 calendar
• Set date for board strategy retreat and recommend format to full board
• Review other dates of note for 2017
2) Discuss and review policy and criteria for event funding
• LMD role in event support
3) BLM signs and general discussion for 2017 expenditure of $5,000 grant
• Ratio of money for signs and brochures
• Set priority area(s) for new signs
• List high demand BLM brochures for printing priority
4) Update on county road signs and “Welcome to Moffat County” road signs
5) Update on Elk Springs Kiosk
6) Public comment
4 p.m.: Marketing Committee
1) Review 2017 advertising budget allocation to date
2) Update on website: VisitMoffatCounty.com
3) Colorado ROOTS: Review advertising options
4) Prepare lobby for the public
• Arrange furniture, display case and brochure racks
• Select photographs and map(s) for walls and hang
• Agree on any new items that will need to be acquired
5) Public comment
