Government update for the week of Jan. 2

Moffat County Commissioners meeting

When: 8:30 a.m. Wednesday

Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way

Agenda

1) 8:30 to 8:35 a.m.: Call to order

• Pledge of Allegiance/Opening prayer

2) 8:35 to 8:45 a.m.: Consent agenda —

• Review and sign the following documents:

a) Approve minutes: Dec. 27

b) Resolution 2017-01: Resolution for Official Newspaper

c) Resolution 2017-02: Resolution for Official Treasurer’s Depositories

d) Resolution 2017-03: Resolution for Posting of Meeting Dates

e) Resolution 2017-04: 2017 Fee Schedule

f) Emergency Management Program Grant Application for 2017

3) 8:45 to 9 a.m.: General discussion

— Please note that the Board may discuss any topic relevant to county business, whether or not the topic has been specifically noted on this agenda

4) 9 to 9:15 a.m.: Office of Development Services — Roy Tipton

• Present final payment letter to Williams Construction for Shadow Mountain Village Improvement Project

5) 9:15 to 9:20 a.m.: BOCC

• Make appointment to Colorado River Water District

6) 9:20 to 10:20 a.m.: Human Resources Department — Lynnette Siedschlaw and County Attorney — Rebecca Tyree

• Possible executive session pursuant to C.R.S. 24-6-402 (4) (f) to discuss personnel matter regarding the staffing or supervision of the position of emergency management director

Moffat County Tourism Association

When: 3 p.m. Wednesday

Where: 11 E. Victory Way

Agenda

3 p.m.: Strategic Planning Committee

1) Review 2017 calendar

• Set date for board strategy retreat and recommend format to full board

• Review other dates of note for 2017

2) Discuss and review policy and criteria for event funding

• LMD role in event support

3) BLM signs and general discussion for 2017 expenditure of $5,000 grant

• Ratio of money for signs and brochures

• Set priority area(s) for new signs

• List high demand BLM brochures for printing priority

4) Update on county road signs and “Welcome to Moffat County” road signs

5) Update on Elk Springs Kiosk

6) Public comment

4 p.m.: Marketing Committee

1) Review 2017 advertising budget allocation to date

2) Update on website: VisitMoffatCounty.com

3) Colorado ROOTS: Review advertising options

4) Prepare lobby for the public

• Arrange furniture, display case and brochure racks

• Select photographs and map(s) for walls and hang

• Agree on any new items that will need to be acquired

5) Public comment