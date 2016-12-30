Fitness Tip: Yoga helps relieve stress, tension

If you’re looking for a new exercise in the new year, give yoga a try. It helps with flexibility, stress and tension in your muscles.

According to an article on yogajournal.com, yoga also helps heal aches and pains and helps protect your body against illness.

It also builds muscle strength, perfects posture, prevents cartilage and joint breakdown, protects the spine, ups heart rate, drains lymphs and boosts your immunity, according to the website.

Yoga videos are available online.

Also, yoga instructor Ashlee McBurnett, of Craig, leads a yoga class at 5:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Pure Pilates, 517 Breeze St. in Craig. Sessions are $10 per class or $80 for a 10-class punch card. For more information, call McBurnett at 214-293-6587.