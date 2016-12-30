Craig Sports Briefs for Dec. 31, 2016: BCA Pool League — Week 11 results

Craig’s BCA Pool League’s season has been in full swing at The Popular Bar, 24 W. Victory Way, and with results tallied through the week of Dec. 12, Misfits lead the eight-ball league and Dru Nielson continues to stay at the top of the nine-ball teams.

9-ball

Team Name — Wins/Losses

Dru Nielson — 166/131

Feel the Burns — 160/137

Woo-Hoo We’re #1 — 150/147

The Busboys — 140/157

Poke-N-Hope — 139/158

Tom Trapp — 136/161

8-ball

Team Name — Total Points

Misfits — 1789

Kim Griffin — 1788

Out 4 Blood — 1772

Burn One Down — 1772

One-Eyed Bandits — 1719

Get-R-Done — 1625

BCA’s 9-Ball league takes place at 5 p.m. Sundays, consisting of three-person teams with a total of 5 players allowed on teams. The 8-Ball games are at 6 p.m. Mondays, with five-person teams and a total of eight players allowed on teams.

Players must be 21 and over, and teams can qualify for a Las Vegas trip to the national championships during both nights.

Yearly fees are $20 for the leagues, while dues are $6 per week when players participate, plus the cost of coins.

For more information call Roy Butler at 970-824-9938 or visit craigbca.weebly.com. Score updates are available at https://www.leaguesys.net/craig/default.aspx.

Craig Youth Hockey hosting New Year’s event

Craig Youth Hockey Association will host a New Year’s Eve party from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

The evening is open to families and individuals and includes open skating, as well as food and drinks.

The cost is $5 per person to skate, not including rental prices, as well as $5 for those who want to partake in food and beverages. All money will benefit CYHA.

For more information, call Mardi Anson at 970-629-2380.

Registration open for youth basketball

Craig Parks and Recreation has open registration for its youth basketball program, available for boys and girls in kindergarten through second-grade.

Players will learn early skills such as dribbling, passing, shooting and rebounding, as well as teamwork. Games take place at Sunset Elementary School with girls will play Mondays and Wednesdays, boys Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Organizers are also seeking volunteer coaches.

The cost is $40 per child and the deadline to register is Jan. 4. Kids signed up after the deadline will be wait-listed and registration will cost $55.

For more information on signing up, visit the Parks and Rec office at 300 W. Fourth St. or call 970-826-2004.

Late registration still available for adult dodgeball league

Craig Parks and Recreation’s co-ed dodgeball league returns for a new season starting in January. Following a successful introduction in early 2016, the program will be back, hopefully bigger than ever.

Team requirements are ages 15 and older, groups of six to 10 with at least two female players. The early registration deadline has passed, but players can still join at a cost of $45. The season will officially begin Jan. 4, and rosters will be frozen as of Jan. 25.

Games will take place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday nights at Craig Middle School.

For more information or to register, visit the Parks and Rec office at 300 W. Fourth St. or call 970-826-2004.