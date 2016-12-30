Craig briefs: CDOT, State Patrol up weekend enforcement

The new year marks a time for reflection and growth — not the start of a series of penalties levied due to a DUI arrest, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Through Tuesday, Jan. 3, CDOT, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies will increase DUI enforcement to arrest impaired drivers during New Year’s celebrations.

“Nearly one-third of all traffic fatalities this year involved an impaired driver,” Darrell Lingk, director of the Office of Transportation Safety at CDOT, said in a statement. “It takes one person’s bad decision to change many lives forever. Plan to have a sober ride before you start celebrating.”

Last year, 103 agencies arrested 396 impaired drivers during the New Year’s enforcement period.



There were seven traffic fatalities during the enforcement period. Three of the seven fatalities were alcohol-related.

Officials expect heavy traffic in parts of state

The Colorado Department of Transportation anticipates heavy traffic throughout Colorado during New Year’s weekend.

According to AAA Colorado, automobile travel is at its highest volume during the year-end holidays. Higher traffic areas in Colorado include Interstate 25 along the Front Range and on I-70, west of Denver, due to increased tourist traffic to and from the resort areas and other mountain locations.

The daily traffic average (not including weekends) at the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels is about 30,000 vehicles.

During the final week of the year, it tends to average about 44,000 vehicles per day.

Moffat Road and Bridge to close Jan. 3

Moffat County Road and Bridge Department will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 3, weather permitting.

All other county offices may be closed from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in honor of road and bridge worker, Darrell Snow, 58, who died when he was struck by the rear gate of a dump truck as he was unloading snow at the Moffat County Landfill in the early hours Dec. 22.

Snow was known and loved for his quick wit and kindness, among many other attributes, said family and friends.

For the full story about Snow, visit CraigDailyPress.com.

Ice fishing tournament Jan. 7 at Stagecoach

Stagecoach State Park’s sixth annual Steamboat Great Outdoors Ice Fishing Tournament takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 7.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top five contestants.

The final checkout is at 12:30 p.m., and prizes will be awarded at 2:30 p.m. The tournament will be open to all fish species.

The tournament is limited to 200 adult and 50 youth entries. Registration fees are $30 for those 16 or older.

Youth 15 or younger can enter free and are eligible for non-cash prizes. Same-day registration will be available at Stagecoach State Park’s Marina Deck from at 6:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Before Thursday, request a registration form by emailing dnr_stage

coach.park@state.co.us or calling 970-736-2436. Pets are welcome but must be kept on a leash at all times.

For more information about Stagecoach State Park, visit cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/stagecoach, or call 970-736-2436.

Coffee and Newspaper canceled for January

The Craig Daily Press has canceled its January Coffee and a Newspaper. The event will resume at 7 a.m. Feb. 1 at The Memorial Hosptial.

For more information, call Publisher Renee Campbell at 970-875-1788.

BLM seeks comment on proposed land swap

The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on a proposed land exchange in Rio Blanco and Moffat counties that could consolidate public lands and increase public access, according to a BLM news release.

Under the proposed Buffalo Horn Land Exchange, the BLM would acquire three parcels totaling 4,036 acres in exchange for 16 isolated parcels of BLM lands totaling 3,806 acres.

Before the BLM begins the environmental assessment, it wants to hear from the public. BLM will hold a public, open house from 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Meeker Public Library, 490 Main St., to provide information and accept written comments.

BLM will accept public comments through Jan. 23. Comments may be submitted to blm_co_wrfo_bhlex@blm.gov or to BLM WRFO, Land Exchange Comments, 220 East Market St., Meeker, CO 81641.